Organisers of Groovin the Moo have provided a statement on the status of the 2026 event.

With the festival typically announcing its lineup in January for the March shows, and as 2026 draws closer, organisers issued the statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, however they did not confirm whether the 2026 events will be going ahead or not.

“At the beginning of 2025 we made the commitment to find a sustainable model for the future of Groovin The Moo, and we aren’t going back on our word,” the statement reads.

As revealed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Groovin did not proceed with its 2025 event saying at the time that it was working on “finding the most sustainable model for Australia’s most loved regional touring festival”.

The statement came exactly one year to the day that the 2024 lineup was revealed. In 2024, however, just two weeks later, organisers axed the festival saying at the time: “Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind.”

For years, Groovin was a highlight of Australia’s festival calendar, bringing big names to regional towns across the country. Past lineups included Billie Eilish, Angie McMahon, Flight Facilities, The Preatures, Amy Shark, Violent Soho, The Wombats, The Veronicas, WAAX, Gang of Youths, and many more.

Traditionally held in March, it has also served as a launchpad for local talent including Confidence Man, Ecca Vandal, Alex Lahey, while being a staple for fans of indie music, rock, hip hop, electronic, and more.

Returning from the Covid-era disruptions proved difficult for many Australian festivals, and organisers cited the 2024 cancellation on insufficient ticket sales – but stressed it was not an indefinite thing. The Beaches, DMA’S, Hot Dub Time Machine, Jet, The Jungle Giants, King Stingray, The Kooks, and more were on the 2024 bill.

Uncertainty lingered into 2025, when the festival neither announced a lineup nor issued official statements, leaving fans to wonder if the beloved event would ever return. That was until a statement was posted to social media, again bearing bad news.

Fans are now keeping a close eye on January 2026, the traditional month for lineup announcements, hoping that the festival’s long-awaited return will soon be confirmed.