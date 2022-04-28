Police have clarified that the guns found in A$AP Rocky’s home were unrelated to the November 2021 shooting he is being investigated for.

A new update on the investigation into A$AP Rock’s connection with a November 2021 shooting in Los Angeles has revealed that the guns discovered during a search of the rapper’s house were unrelated to the present case.

TMZ reports that sources close to Rocky clarified that the police determined that the guns discovered were “lawfully purchased and legally registered”. According to reports, police never removed said weapons from the rapper’s home, on account of this knowledge.

Earlier today, news reports stated that cops had found multiple guns during a search of A$AP Rocky’s home while investigating his role in a November 2021 shooting in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police intended to run ballistic tests on the guns to determine if the rapper pulled the trigger, and to confirm the origin and legality of the firearms.