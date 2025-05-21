Darwin Festival is going big from the jump this year, pulling in some heavy hitters for its 2025 opening weekend.

Guy Sebastian and L.A.B will headline two huge nights at a brand-new outdoor venue in the city’s Waterfront Precinct.

The 18-day festival of arts, music, and culture runs from August 7th—24th, but truly kicks off on Friday, August 8th with ARIA chart-topper Guy Sebastian playing a one-off show at Fort Hill Parklands, a new stage nestled in the Darwin Waterfront. He’ll be joined by Gabriella Cilmi (yep, the “Sweet About Me” queen) and Alice Springs duo The Wanted Gems.

The next night, Saturday, August 9th, Darwin gets its first-ever taste of New Zealand’s genre-melting outfit L.A.B, who’ll bring their blend of reggae, blues, funk and electronic vibes to the Top End. Opening the show are Yolŋu funk favourites Andrew Gurruwiwi Band and local act Juran.

“Bringing artists like Guy and L.A.B to a venue as special as the Waterfront’s Fort Hill Parklands, alongside top Territory talent, is what makes Darwin Festival so unique,” said Artistic Director Kate Fell. “These are one-of-a-kind experiences you simply won’t find anywhere else in Australia.”

Both gigs are part of a new collab between Darwin Festival and NT-based SRO Events, aimed at delivering “large-scale events in the Northern Territory,” according to Festival CEO James Gough.

“Delivering this opening weekend at a new location at Darwin Waterfront allows us to highlight the city’s breathtaking harbour, and showcases the Territory as a cultural destination on the national stage,” he said.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

SRO Events boss Danielle Jones added: “Partnering with Darwin Festival is an exciting opportunity to deliver events that make a genuine impact—culturally, socially, and economically. We’re excited to collaborate in bringing events of this calibre to Darwin Waterfront and creating memorable experiences for our community.”

The vibe won’t just be on stage, either. Darwin Waterfront Corporation Chair Patrick Bellott said the surrounding restaurants and bars are “ready to serve up the best food and vibes to match an unforgettable opening weekend.”

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at darwinfestival.org.au.

For early access to the full program, dropping June 3rd, you can sign up to be a Friend of the Festival via the website now.