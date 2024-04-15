Iconic ska-punk band No Doubt have been one of the highlights of Coachella 2024 so far, and Gwen Stefani hasn’t ruled out more from the band in the future.

Ahead of No Doubt’s nostalgia-fuelled return to the Coachella stage for the first time since 2015, the band’s singer opened up about their reunion and her thoughts on their future.

In a candid interview with Nylon, Stefani expressed her excitement for the upcoming shows at the California festival, describing them as “a really nice bow to tie on the relationship” with her bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young.

Stefani’s description of the reunion was heartwarming, claiming their onstage chemistry to be as natural as “riding a bike again.” And while the reunion is confined to this month’s performances as it stands, Stefani didn’t rule out the possibility of future adventures with No Doubt.

Stefani told the publication that she remains “open to anything” post-Coachella, though she admitted that life’s unpredictability has taught her the importance of living in the moment. That’s why her focus is on the present, soaking in the experiences as they come rather than trying to predict what’s next.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform with No Doubt at Coachella:

The conversation also touched on Stefani’s successful solo career, where she mused on her current place in the music industry. With a career that has spanned various genres and styles, she acknowledged that she doesn’t quite fit into the traditional pop category anymore.

No Doubt aren’t the only exciting act playing Coachella this month.

Beyond the headliners like Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator, the festival’s undercard is equally compelling, offering a diverse mix that caters to fans of genres ranging from legacy rock to EDM and Latin trap. Over 150 artists will take the stage, spread across the festival’s sprawling 78-acre venue.

To help you navigate this musical maze, Tone Deaf put together our guide to 5 must-see acts to catch at Coachella 2024. Check out our picks here!