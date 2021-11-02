Hailey Baldwin has opened up about her marriage to Justin Bieber during the height of his mental health struggles.

Speaking candidly on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, Baldwin revealed that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, had to convince her to stay married to the ‘Yummy’ singer during their tumultuous first year of marriage.

“I remember I called [her] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” she said.

“And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’ And I do feel like we had a lot of support.

Baldwin continued: “I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time so I also just think I was in it.

“I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

She added: “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person, So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard.”

The couple married in September 2018, with Baldwin revealing the first year of their marriage was “very difficult” during an interview in March 2021.

Last month, in an online interview with Demi Lovato on an episode of their show, 4D with Demi Lovato, Demi asked Hailey how she maintains her “resilience” in times when people are saying negative things about her and her relationship.

Hailey said, “There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together, like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’ and I’m just like… it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”

“I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day,” she added.

