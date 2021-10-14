Halsey has opened up about the undue pressure put on women’s bodies to “bounce back” after birth in a powerful Instagram post.

The pop star posted a series of photos showing the changes in their body after having a baby, raising attention to the pressure that women feel to recover after giving birth.

“I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body,” she started her post. “It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about!”

Halsey had just appeared on Saturday Night Live which she received acclaim for her performance and looks in their first postpartum appearance. “I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” she said. “That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important.

The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son.”

The singer continued by discussing the “illusion” involved in her SNL appearance. “With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum.

That is not my narrative currently. If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my “pre baby body back” no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!”

She ended on a positive note: “And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Halsey on SNL: