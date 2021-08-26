After months of anticipation, the new Halsey album is finally set to be released this Friday, featuring music icons like Dave Grohl and Lindsey Buckingham.

Yep, it turns out Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross aren’t the only big names who worked on the record, according to a Twitter statement posted by the band.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power includes Grohl playing the drums on the track ‘honey’, while Buckingham plays guitar on a song called ‘Darling’.

On top of that, TV On the Radio founding member Dave Sitek plays guitar on ‘You asked for this’ and Meat Beat Manifesto’s Jack Dangers did programming on “Girl Is a Gun.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the rhythm section on ‘Lilith’ features bass legend Pino Palladino and drummer Karriem Riggins. Lastly, Kevin Martin — the DJ known by the stage name The Bug — provides the beat on ‘Bells in Santa Fe’.

The album, which was executive produced by Reznor and Ross, will arrive at the same time as an accompanying feature film also called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

In a statement released last month, Halsey described the album as an account of the ‘joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth’.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully,” she said.

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

For more on this topic, check out the Indie and Pop Observers.

Check out the list of collaborators on the new Halsey album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power: