Canberra rock favourites Hands Like Houses are putting their money where their mouth is, announcing a nationwide search for local support acts ahead of their upcoming ‘Lótus Tour’ this April.

Rather than filling their lineups with the usual suspects, the band are opening each date to emerging Australian artists, inviting local acts to apply via social media or an online form for a chance to jump on the bill.

The tour will see Hands Like Houses hit the road alongside post-hardcore heavyweights Dream On Dreamer, kicking off in Canberra before winding through Sydney, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Albury, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

It follows a huge year for Hands Like Houses, marked by a No. 2 ARIA album, a No. 4 deluxe release, and national tours with The Used and The Butterfly Effect. But instead of simply riding that momentum, the band are using the ‘Lótus Tour’ to help create real opportunities for the next wave of Australian artists.

“There are a lot of stacked international tours rolling through right now (which is awesome), but real opportunities for local Aussie bands to play bigger rooms are still super limited,” the band shared.

“So we want to do this properly. We started our career opening for touring shows through Canberra, and we understand the confidence and momentum it can help build for any artist. We’ll check every submission — stats don’t matter, music does. Every selected support band will be paid. Always.”

Armed with their latest single “Love & Affection” and a refreshed live set built around fan favourites, the tour promises a rare chance to see two of Australia’s most respected heavy acts on the same stage, while actively championing grassroots talent in the process.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

More than 15 years into their career, Hands Like Houses continue to evolve within Australia’s alternative scene. With ARIA success, triple j support, sold-out tours and more than 280 million Spotify streams to their name, the band remain one of the country’s most consistent and influential rock exports — and one of the few still actively investing in the scene that raised them.

Applications for local support slots are now open via this form or @handslikehouses on Facebook and Instagram.

Hands Like Houses Lótus Tour 2026

with Dream on Dreamer

Tickets

Thursday, April 16th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

Friday, April 17th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 18th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, April 19th

Kings Beach Tav, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Thursday, April 23rd

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Friday, April 24th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 25th

UniBar, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, April 26th

Magnet House, Perth, WA