It’s happy release day for Canberra rockers Hands Like Houses – with their ambitious double album ‘Atmospherics’ out today.

‘Atmospherics’ has 16 tracks and is made up of 4 ‘volumes’ across the double album – Tropo(sphere), Strato(sphere), Meso(sphere) and Thermo(sphere). It’s their first album with new frontman Josh Raven, and their first since 2018’s ‘Anon’.

“Atmospherics is an album built from many life lessons and experiences,” the band said in a statement. “The creative environments of the past had been clouded by so many obstacles but now, there’s a fresh start to start redefining what it means to be a band again. It’s a terrifying thing but beautiful nonetheless. ln reality, we’re all figuring out things as we go but we’ve been able to access the excitement, chaos and unpredictable creativity that comes with approaching our process with love and wonder.

“It’s our largest project to date, and the start of a very exciting time for us. We are thankful for everyone following along, and all our collaborators, family and team for their support. We hope you enjoy, it’s very much just the beginning.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Atmospherics’, the band are also doing three special album launches in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne over the coming days. They’ll include exclusive early screenings of the album’s accompanying documentary, a Q+A with the band and stripped-back acoustic performances of tracks from the album.

These album launches have been slotted in while the band are touring around the country as supports for The Butterfly Effect on their huge 25-date regional tour, which is continuing until mid-March.

‘Atmospherics’ is out now through Civilians.

Hands Like Houses – Atomospherics Album Launch Parties

Tickets on sale now through the band’s website.

Sydney: Crowbar – Friday, February 15th (12pm)

Canberra: Fun Time Pony – Monday, February 17th (7pm)

Melbourne: Stay Gold – Tuesday, February 18th (7pm)