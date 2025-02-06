Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer behind some of the most iconic film scores of all time, is making his long-awaited return to Australia for the first time in six years.

The multiple Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning musician will bring his epic ‘Hans Zimmer Live’ tour to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne this April, delivering a breathtaking audio-visual experience for fans of all ages.

Zimmer, who has scored more than 500 projects with a combined box office gross of over $28 billion, is renowned for his groundbreaking compositions for films such as Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, Interstellar, Dune, and The Lion King.

His upcoming Australian tour follows a sold-out run of more than 20 shows across North America in 2024.

The ‘Hans Zimmer Live’ tour promises an immersive journey through his most celebrated works, featuring a 19-piece live band, a full orchestra, and special guest Lisa Gerrard. The acclaimed Australian singer, best known for her haunting vocal work on Gladiator, Mission: Impossible, and Black Hawk Down, will perform a selection of the beloved tracks she co-wrote with Zimmer.

“I’m thrilled to return to Australia with my wonderful band and excited to share this phenomenal show,” said Zimmer. “I love this feeling of uniting my family of extraordinary musicians with you, the audience. Just an unbelievable family of talents that – to me – makes them the best supergroup of musicians in the world. But nothing would have meaning without the good grace and support of you, the other part of the family – the audience. Ultimately, the music connects us all, and I promise you this: we will always play our best, straight from the heart.”

The tour will showcase newly arranged concert suites of Zimmer’s greatest compositions, blending orchestral grandeur with electrifying rock elements. With a career spanning decades, Zimmer has redefined film music, crafting soundscapes that have left an indelible mark on pop culture.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets on sale Wednesday, February 12th at 12pm local time via HansZimmerLive.com and Frontier Touring. A Frontier Members presale starts on Tuesday, February 11th at 11am local time.

Hans Zimmer Live – Australia 2025 Tour

Tickets via frontiertouring/hanszimmerlive

Pre-sale runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 11th February, 11am (local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

General tickets on sale Wednesday 12th February, 12pm (local time)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Thursday, 24th April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 26th April

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 29th April

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC