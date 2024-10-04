The new Hard-Ons album is now out in the world.

The influential Sydney punks are gearing up for their 40th anniversary tour in style with their new album, I Like You a Lot Getting Older.

The album is their third with the current lineup, following 2021’s ARIA top 5 debuting I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and last year’s Ripper ’23. The album is available on black vinyl, CD, and digital formats, plus several limited-edition coloured vinyl versions.

The arrival of I Like You a Lot Getting Older sets things up nicely for the band’s special 40th anniversary tour, which hits Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and more cities this October and November (see full dates below). Tickets are on sale now here.

The band will also premiere their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever, this month at SXSW Sydney. You can check out the confirmed additional screenings of the film below.

Hard-Ons’ I Like You a Lot Getting Older is out now.

Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 18th

Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 24th

Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW

Friday, October 25th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, October 26th

Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 27th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, October 31st

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, November 1st

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 2nd

Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, November 3rd

Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Monday, November 4th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, November 7th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Friday, November 8th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Saturday, November 9th

Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA

The Most Australian Band Ever Screenings