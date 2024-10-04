The new Hard-Ons album is now out in the world.
The influential Sydney punks are gearing up for their 40th anniversary tour in style with their new album, I Like You a Lot Getting Older.
The album is their third with the current lineup, following 2021’s ARIA top 5 debuting I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and last year’s Ripper ’23. The album is available on black vinyl, CD, and digital formats, plus several limited-edition coloured vinyl versions.
The arrival of I Like You a Lot Getting Older sets things up nicely for the band’s special 40th anniversary tour, which hits Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and more cities this October and November (see full dates below). Tickets are on sale now here.
The band will also premiere their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever, this month at SXSW Sydney. You can check out the confirmed additional screenings of the film below.
Hard-Ons’ I Like You a Lot Getting Older is out now.
Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour
Ticket information available here
Friday, October 18th
Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, October 24th
Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW
Friday, October 25th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, October 26th
Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 27th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, October 31st
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Friday, November 1st
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 2nd
Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC
Sunday, November 3rd
Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Monday, November 4th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, November 7th
Amplifier, Perth, WA
Friday, November 8th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday, November 9th
Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA
The Most Australian Band Ever Screenings
Thursday 24th October ’24 – United Cinemas AVALON, NSW
Thursday 24th October ’24 – The Edge, United Cinemas Katoomba, NSW
Saturday 26th October ’24 @730pm – Byron Bay International Film Festival
Tuesday 29th October ’24 @7pm – Avoca Beach Theatre, NSW with special Q&A
Thursday 31st October ’24 @730pm – Theatre Royal Castlemaine, Vic with special Q&A
Tuesday 5th November ’24 – The Pivotonian Theatre Geelong, Vic with special Q&A
Thursday 7th November ’24 – Star Court Theatre Lismore, NSW