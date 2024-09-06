Hard-Ons have dropped “Ride to the Station,” the catchy second single from their upcoming album.
“Oh boy this one… It’s so twee i could feel the guys giggle as i was showing it to ’em…” says Blackie. “Thankfully they let me pester ’em with it cause I do love me bubble gum pop. (I betcha it’s secretly everyone’s fave on the album!!)”
“Ride to the Station” follows their earlier single “Buzz Buzz Buzz,” both of which will be featured on their much-anticipated album I Like You a Lot Getting Older, set to drop on Friday, October 4th.
The new album, their third, follows 2021’s ARIA top 5 debuting I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and last year’s Ripper ’23.
The album will be available on black vinyl, CD, and digital formats, plus several limited-edition colored vinyl versions.
The release will precede their special 40th-anniversary tour, hitting Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and more cities this October and November (full dates below).
Tickets are on sale now here.
The band will also premiere their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever.
Hard-Ons’ “Ride to the Station” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Pre-save/pre-order I Like You a Lot Getting Older here.
Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour
Ticket information available here
Friday, October 18th
Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, October 24th
Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW
Friday, October 25th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, October 26th
Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 27th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, October 31st
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Friday, November 1st
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 2nd
Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC
Sunday, November 3rd
Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Monday, November 4th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, November 7th
Amplifier, Perth, WA
Friday, November 8th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday, November 9th
Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA