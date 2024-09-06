Hard-Ons have dropped “Ride to the Station,” the catchy second single from their upcoming album.

“Oh boy this one… It’s so twee i could feel the guys giggle as i was showing it to ’em…” says Blackie. “Thankfully they let me pester ’em with it cause I do love me bubble gum pop. (I betcha it’s secretly everyone’s fave on the album!!)”

“Ride to the Station” follows their earlier single “Buzz Buzz Buzz,” both of which will be featured on their much-anticipated album I Like You a Lot Getting Older, set to drop on Friday, October 4th.

The new album, their third, follows 2021’s ARIA top 5 debuting I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and last year’s Ripper ’23.

The album will be available on black vinyl, CD, and digital formats, plus several limited-edition colored vinyl versions.

The release will precede their special 40th-anniversary tour, hitting Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and more cities this October and November (full dates below).

Tickets are on sale now here.

The band will also premiere their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever.

Hard-Ons’ “Ride to the Station” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Pre-save/pre-order I Like You a Lot Getting Older here.

Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 18th

Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 24th

Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW

Friday, October 25th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, October 26th

Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 27th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, October 31st

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, November 1st

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 2nd

Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, November 3rd

Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Monday, November 4th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, November 7th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Friday, November 8th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Saturday, November 9th

Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA

