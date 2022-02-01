Since 2015, Victoria’s own Harrison Storm has graced the indie-folk music scene, and along the way has become a force to be reckoned with. Now with the release of his new EP Under Dusk, he is exploring a new side of his music by sharing the creative process with another musician in Enna Blake.

What started as a creative outlet during a global pandemic has progressed into the release of a fully-fledged body of work for the singer-songwriters. Under Dusk was born out of Harrison and Enna’s developing friendship during this time, both wanting to work on self-growth and reflect on the ways we all live.

Finding themselves living and creating together in a share-house by the sea, lockdowns helped them to utilise their time to establish their craft together, while reflecting on what was going on all around. In turn, it evolved into Under Dusk, and as Enna Blake describes, it wasn’t exactly intentional from the start: “We had no intention of writing songs with a particular goal in mind. We were trying to process what was happening around us, and music felt like the best way for both of us to do so.”

While navigating the global pandemic, the two artists kept their emotional well-being and mental health in mind, through practicing an acting, voice, and well-being method called PEM, standing for Perdekamp Emotional Method – a “fundamental acting tool that ensures the skilful, exact and instant use of authentic emotions,” By using this method, it allowed the pair to manage their mental health, support each other and also curate conscious use of emotion into their music.

“I definitely felt a big shift in my experience with creating this EP, compared to my previous solo work,” Harrison Storm explains on the method. “Looking back on it now, to collaborate with Enna on this project has been a really fulfilling and eye opening journey. To share the creative reigns with someone else, especially during such a turbulent time due to the pandemic, was a process that I learnt a lot from personally and musically.”

Under Dusk marks the first collaborative effort of Storm’s career, an exciting endeavour that paves the way for new sounds and creations. However, this constant drive to evolve and develop has been at the core of his music over the last few years. From humble beginnings in the southern end of Melbourne, he had to forge through challenges as every budding musician must – the toss up between following dreams of musicianship or diving into university. He started by delicately balancing both lives—attending uni whilst also launching an ‘acoustic night’ in Mornington, aimed at starting his career in music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Storm 🌱🐉 (@harrisonstormmusic)

Two years later, Harrison Storm dropped out of university to follow his passion of music full-time, diving into the world of busking throughout Melbourne, all the while raising funds to launch his debut EP Sense of Home. The EP’s title track would go on to be a worldwide hit and generate over 82 Million streams via Spotify, with it gaining a Gold certification in Canada, as well as a signing from Nettwerk’s co-founder Terry McBride.

In the years since then, Storm has three more EPs under his belt, with Change It All emerging in 2017, Falling Down hitting the scene in 2019, and 2020 seeing Be Slow. His songs are known for their intricate lyrics and masterful use of the acoustic guitar, which have won him fans across the globe.

Now with this new offering in Under Dusk, Harrison Storm and Enna Blake come together and complement each other with an effortless eloquence and give us something to be thankful for in yet another year that has weathered the pandemic. Blake notes that the emotions emitted through the EP and through the last two years both helped them to connect as individuals and a collective: “I like to think of it as a collection of reflections about the lessons of the last two years,” Enna begins.

“Lessons about connection, support, taking responsibility and really finding the lives that we want to live. And all of that requires bravery, a willingness to look at yourself and your behaviour in the mirror, and choose to change. So I hope these songs can help support people to grow.”

