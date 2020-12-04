Fresh from releasing his latest EP, Be Slow, Harrison Storm runs us through his collection of delicate and intimate indie folk.

Melbourne singer-songwriter Harrison’s sound never plays up to his second name: the four tracks on Be Slow are quiet and thoughtful, tender and considered. He explores common thematic concerns of troubadours, tales of love and loss, but he does it all with nuance and compassion.

Storm recalls English contemporaries such as Ben Howard or Lewis Capaldi (he actually worked alongside the producers of the latter’s hit ‘Grace’, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway).

After a challenging year of personal strife followed by the worldwide fragility of 2020, this EP was the emotional release that he required. In the following track-by-track, Storm takes us deeper into the songs on Be Slow, telling us how each came to fruition.

Harrison Storm takes us through Be Slow



‘With You’

This is a simple love song. I don’t usually release these songs but this one holds a special place for me. It was the most recent song to be written on the EP and signals a big change for me personally. Sonically it’s very spacious and dreamy which is a direct relation to the feeling i had when i wrote it.

‘Be Slow’

I often get to a point where I feel like my life is on a spinning wheel and I’m all of a sudden thrown off and looking back at the past few months and wondering where time went. This song is about those phases and really reassessing how you’re living.

‘Breathe Again’



‘Breathe Again’ is a really personal song that was written in response to a poem I received that highlighted a lot of truths about myself and the relationship I was in. It deals with a few things but most importantly for me was the sense of letting someone go and understanding the freedom in that.

‘Sea and Fire’



I’d just come home from tour in the start of winter in 2019, was going through a tough break up and was feeling pretty helpless at the time this song was written. There was a lot of general confusion for me and it felt like my world had been flipped on its head. It was particularly cathartic to write this one.

‘You and I’

This song touches on the frustrating effect that books, films, music and bad examples of a relationship can have when you’re trying to connect with someone. The perpetual fantasizing of things that don’t exist in the real world with real humans when it comes to needs.

EP:

It’s strange for me looking at this string of songs together now as one collection. They’re like bookmarks tagging pretty significant and personal moments for me over the past two years . Kind of like old friends. It’s nice to reflect back on when I wrote them, where I was, what I was feeling and seeing how everything has shifted since then. I’m proud of these songs and what they helped me express!

