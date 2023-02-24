It looks like Harry Styles and touring crew will be counted on this year’s New Zealand census.

Styles will take his Love On Tour spectacular across the ditch for a show in Auckland on March 7th, which happens to be the local census night.

New Zealand magazine Coup De Main posed the question of Styles’ census participation to Stats NZ via Twitter.

“Important question for @2023census,” they posted. “Will @harry_styles also have to do the census on March 7th with the rest of New Zealand?”

The 2023 Census account was quick with their response.

“Kia ora @coupdemain CC: the country,” they wrote. “Thank you for this important query. Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction.”

To save any confusion, they also included a handy “artist’s impression” of Styles completing the census, which was the same image Coup De Main had originally tweeted, with the addition of a hand-drawn square on the table in front of Styles with “CENSUS” written on it.

Before Styles and his crew take their Love On Tour to New Zealand, though, they have to wrap up the Australian leg.

So far, Styles has won over Aussie fans by performing a shoey at his first show in Perth, as well as singing the unofficial Australian anthem, ‘The Horses’ – a rendition which Daryl Braithwaite himself rated an eight out of ten.

Fans queued in a line that snaked around Marvel Stadium for hours yesterday, waiting to buy merchandise ahead of Styles’ Melbourne show.

Those attending the Sydney show on March 4th will be competing for public transport alongside fans of the Backstreet Boys and Taiwanese star Jay Chou, as all three will be performing at various venues around Sydney Olympic Park that evening.