With less than a month to go until the release of Harry Styles’ hotly-anticipated album Harry’s House, the singer has unveiled the entire tracklist on social media.

The album will include thirteen tracks, and along with the already released ‘As It Was’, there will be songs titled ‘Little Freak’, ‘Love of My Life’ and ‘Boyfriends’.

Check out the full tracklist:

‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’

‘Late Night Talking’

‘Grapejuice’

‘As It Was’

‘Daylight’

‘Little Freak’

‘Matilda’

‘Cinema’

‘Daydreaming’

‘Keep Driving’

‘Satellite’

‘Boyfriends’

‘Love of My Life’

pic.twitter.com/JsLWZZZC6x — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) April 29, 2022

Harry’s House is set to be released on May 20th via Columbia Records.

Style’s opened up about the inspiration behind the album in a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens telling the magazine.

“It was the first time I’d stopped since I left my mum’s,” he said of life in the lockdown.

Styles elaborated more about how the forced quarantine period helped him grow as a person and as a musician. “I realized that that home feeling isn’t something that you get from a house; it’s more of an internal thing. You realize that when you stop for a minute,” he said.

And, while anything Harry Styles touches is almost guaranteed to be well received, especially considering his legion of dedicated fans, Styles explained that Harry’s House is more of an experimental project.

“Finally, it doesn’t feel like my life is over if this album isn’t a commercial success,” Styles said of the album.

The pop star is heading to Australian shores next year and recently announced that he’s added two more shows to his Aussie schedule because of the unprecedented demand.

The additional shows will be held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on February 25 and at Accor Stadium in Sydney on March 4.

Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ 2023 Australia and New Zealand

Monday, February 20th

HBF Park, Perth, WA

Friday, February 24th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 25th (new date)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 28th

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, March 3rd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 4th (new date)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 7th

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

