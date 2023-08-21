The official Harvest Rock 2023 sideshows have been announced.

The festival revealed its full lineup at the beginning of August, with the likes of Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bright Eyes, Paul Kelly, and Julia Jacklin all confirmed to be heading to Adelaide on the weekend of Saturday, October 28th-Sunday, October 29th.

And now Secret Sounds has revealed the Harvest Rock artists performing special sideshows around the festival.

The truly genre-defying Santigold will bring her fearless spirit and visionary style to Australia with shows in Sydney and Melbourne at the end of October. The artist, who’s collaborated with music heavyweights like Jay-Z, David Byrne, Mark Ronson, and Pharrell, released her latest album, Spirituals, last year.

Critically-acclaimed electronic duo Chromeo will also headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, bringing their ’80s-tinged electrofunk sounds from Canada. This year saw Chromeo play Coachella for a fifth time, while they also recently completed their seventh annual headline show at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Boasting a beautifully anachronistic pop-rock sound, New York’s The Lemon Twigs released one of 2023’s best albums, Everything Harmony, in May. They’ll bring that album and more throwback hits to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in October.

And last but by no means least, legendary pop pioneers Sparks will bring their spectacular live show Down Under for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. You can view the full list of sideshows below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25th at 9am local time. The pre-sale commences on Thursday, August 24th at 9am local time.

More information about Harvest Rock can be found here.

Harvest Rock 2023 Official Sideshows

Presented by Secret Sounds

Pre-sale begins Thursday, August 24th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 25th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Santigold

Friday, October 27th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 28th

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Chromeo

Thursday, October 26th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 29th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

The Lemon Twigs

Thursday, October 26th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 28th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, October 31st

The Outpost, Brisbane, QLD

Sparks

Thursday, October 26th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, October 31st

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD