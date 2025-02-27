Founding Hatebreed bassist Chris Beattie has confirmed his departure from the band, hinting at “future actions” in response to what he calls “misleading and wrongful statements.”

Hatebreed are still set to perform at Knotfest Australia this weekend, with Slipknot headlining Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Friday, Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, and Sydney’s final stop on March 8.

“I just want to take the time to let everyone know that I am doing just fine and I sincerely appreciate everyone who has reached out,” Beattie wrote on a social media post. “I was under the impression a joint announcement would be agreed upon in advance, but since that was not the case I wanted to address your concerns in my own post. At this time I am unable to discuss the specifics surrounding my departure from Hatebreed on November 13, 2024. However, I want to clarify that the decision to leave the band was not mine and that my departure was uncalled for and based on misleading and wrongful statements that will be subject to future actions. ”

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Knotfest Australia.

Lineup After passing the headlining honours to Pantera last year, Slipknot are back to headline Knotfest Australia for the second time in three years. This time they’re doing a special career-spanning set celebrating their 25th anniversary. A Day to Remember – who dropped a suprise new album last week – have the honour of warming up for the kings of chaos and closing the second stage. Other big drawcards on this year’s bill include Babymetal, Slaughter to Prevail, and Hatebreed, while Polaris and In Hearts Wake are among the local acts. Set Times Gates open at 11am and the set times and schedule is pretty much a carbon copy across all three cities – with Sunami to belt out the first riffs around 11.30am, and Slipknot to close things out in all their fury a shade before 10pm. You can find the timetables for your city here. On stage 1, the bands will perform in this order: Slipknot

Babymetal

Slaughter to Prevail

Enter Shikari

In Hearts Wake

Miss May I

Sunami On stage 2, the bands will perform in this order: A Day to Remember

Polaris

Within Temptation

Hatebreed

Health

Vended

Sideshows

A whole bunch of sideshows are also happening on the east coast. Most of them are taking place next week before the festival’s final stop in Sydney. Slipknot also have a sold-out sideshow at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Check out the full list of sideshows and head to Destroy All Lines’ website to snap up your tickets (for those that still have some left!)

