If you’ve always thought Christmas should be more heavy metal, that’s where YouTuber Aaron Gage comes in.

Last year, the performer shared a teasing snippet of himself playing the opening bars of the classic Black Sabbath hit ‘War Pigs’ while singing the lyrics to ‘Deck the Halls’. What a great mind. One year later and he’s released the full thing. “You asked, and I finally delivered,” Gage wrote in the YouTube description. “Hope you all enjoy!”

Sometimes these mashups try a little too hard and don’t really work but this is definitely not the case with Gage’s creation: the quaint ‘Deck the Halls’ lyrics are given new life in the banging metal version, with the heavy ‘War Pigs’ riffs combining shockingly well with the words.

Is it really a surprise that a line like “See the blazing yule before us” works in a rock ‘n’ roll setting? Even a line like “‘Tis the season to be jolly” sounds fierce in this guise.

So instead of playing the usual boring festive songs this year, really make your nan’s Christmas Day by blasting this ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘War Pigs’ mashup. Merry metal Christmas.

Fans are already responding to Gage’s mashup. “I remember last year my local radio station played and told me how to search for the short one and I just came from that one! I’m so happy you made the full version!” wrote one YouTube commenter.

‘War Pigs’ is the opening track from Black Sabbath’s seminal 1970 album Paranoid. Described as an “ugly, antiwar classic”, it’s widely considered to be amongst Ozzy Osbourne and co.’s greatest ever songs. Guitar World included the song on their list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos in 56th position.

Check out ‘Deck the Halls but it’s War Pigs’: