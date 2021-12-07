Jimmy Fallon is chasing Michael Bublé’s King of Christmas Crooners crown, with the help of Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Christmas pop tune is so contemporary it even has a COVID-19 theme.

‘It Was A… (Masked Christmas)’ is everything you would expect from a sugary Christmas treat – bubbly, ’80s-esque synth sounds mixed with the unmistakable ’90s pop diva (delivered by Fallon) and the ’00s autotune cherry on top, courtesy of Grande.

With references to the pandemic throughout, the track reminds everyone that at Christmas time, “we’ll be in line for a booster.”

Aside from introducing everyone, Megan’s main contribution seems to be the verse: “This Christmas I’ma make it count/ No more quarantine on the couch/ This year hang that mistletoe/ I’ma kiss everybody that I know / This year’s different, you can tell / Deck those halls and jingle bells / Put Purell on everything / Turkey, egg nog, candy cane.”

The accompanying video, directed by Dan Opsal, shows Fallon, Grande and Stallion in a montage of Christmas scenes: drinking egg nog next to the fire, synchronised skiing down a mountain, staring pensively at Christmas lights, and – as the chorus says – lining up for vaccine boosters.

Stallion even appears to have needles on her fingers.

The Tonight Show host hinted at the new song on social media before its big debut.

“Guys, I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion,” he wrote.

The song debuted on The Tonight Show last night.

“I’m freaking out. Like, this is major,” Fallon said as he recounted the development of the song from his idea in August to now, when it’s “on an actual record label with real stars, the biggest of the big.”

Introducing the song, Fallon said it’s about “how last year was rough on everybody.”

“And you know, I just wanted to say it’s going to get better,” he said.

“It really is going to get better, trust me.”

Watch Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘It Was A… (Masked Christmas)’: