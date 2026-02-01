The lineup for 2027’s Hellbound II, Australia’s dedicated heavy metal cruise experience, has been revealed.

Following the immediate sell out of its maiden voyage later this year, the next chapter of the heavy metal cruise experience will sail January 17th-21st, 2027, aboard Carnival Splendor, delivering four nights of heavy metal mayhem.

More than a festival on a ship, Hellbound is a floating metal community, created by local promoters Destroy All Lines and festival cruise company, Choose Your Cruise. Australian favourites Parkway Drive are set to headline the inaugural 2026 edition in October, alongside other massive names including Polaris, Northlane, The Butterfly Effect, Make Them Suffer, In Hearts Wake, and Belle Haven.

Parkway Drive will return to headline the 2027 edition, alongside metal icons The Amity Affliction, Tassie trailblazers Alpha Wolf, metalcore mainstays I Killed the Prom Queen, and deathcore headliners Thy Art is Murder.

They’ll be joined by heavy music’s biggest and brightest including Banks Arcade, Closure, Dead City Ruins, Down and Out, Elm Street, Future Static, Gravemind, Heavensgate, Hei’An, Major Arcana, Mammal, Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, Mirrors, No Apologies, Ocean Grove, RedHook, Rocky’s Pride & Joy, and Starve, as well as Taking Back Saturday DJs and stage host MANOV.

Bands will play over four nights across multiple stages ensuring a buffet of the biggest bands every single day. Plus, organisers have confirmed that the adventure will feature immersive events, themed nights, and curated activities built for metal fans.

“This is one of the most exciting lineups we have put together across all genres of over almost fifty themed cruises hosted by CYC,” said Choose Your Cruise’s CEO, Marius Els.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“Mick [Manov, CEO] and I were stoked to have the opportunity to invite Parkway Drive back on board after the blinding launch of the first Hellbound. Parkway Drive’s global achievements and successes continue to set new boundaries for this band.”

Tickets to Hellbound II will go on sale on at 11am (AEDT) Thursday, February 5th. A presale will run from 11am (AEDT) Wednesday, February 4th – sign up here.