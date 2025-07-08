Hilltop Hoods are hitting the road again.

The ‘Never Coming Home’ tour will bring the trio’s famously high-energy live show to capital city arenas around the country, kicking off in Hobart on February 14th before heading to Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. It marks the band’s first headline tour since 2022’s ‘Show Business’ run, and is arriving hot on the heels of a busy few months on stage.

Fans recently caught the Hoods delivering a blistering set at Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS, and they’re about to take that momentum to Europe, where they’ll launch the album across a run of summer festival appearances. But before they jet off, they’re making one more stop, returning to Townsville to headline the new street-style festival One Street One Dayon July 26th.

Their new album Fall From the Light, produced by One Above with additional production from Sesta and Suffa, was recorded across Adelaide, Darwin, Melbourne and New Zealand. The 12-track record features collaborations with Kiwi hitmakers SIX60, rising singer Nyassa, and former AFL star Marlon Motlop, who appears on the lead single “The Gift”.

“This album has been an exercise in patience,” said Suffa. “Six years is a long time between albums, but there’s a good reason for that… There was a lot happening, in the world and in our lives. But it turns out (from my perspective anyway), that time was the album’s strength, not its weakness.”

“We’ve never been so thorough, so pedantic with an album before,” he added. “The result is something that’s been carefully crafted with an extreme attention to detail. It’s an album that we’re really proud of, and a body of music that we can’t wait to share with everyone.”

“After the longest period between albums, I’m so proud to be able to finally release this body of work to our listeners,” added DJ Debris. “And really can’t wait to deliver these new tunes live.”

The album will be released on CD, cassette, and limited-edition 180-gram coloured vinyl featuring special gatefold packaging and an obi-strip for collectors. Official Fall From the Light merch will also be available through the band’s store, JB Hi-Fi, and select retailers.

Tickets to the ‘Never Coming Home’ national album tour go on sale Thursday, July 17th at 10am local time via hilltophoods.com, with pre-sale access from Monday, July 14th for mailing list subscribers.

“Never Coming Home”, the next single from the album featuring SIX60, is out this Friday, July 11th.

Hilltop Hoods 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Thursday, July 17th (10am local time) via hilltophoods.com

Pre-sale from Monday, July 14th for mailing list subscribers

All shows all ages

Saturday, February 14th

Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart TAS

Saturday, February 21st

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 28th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, March 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 14th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, March 21st

RAC Arena, Perth WA