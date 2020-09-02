Hipgnosis Songs has acquired the catalog of Mötley Crüe from bassist and principal songwriter Nikki Sixx.

The company, founded by Merck Mercuriadis, have acquired 100% of Sixx’s writer’s share of PRO income and writer’s Sound Exchange royalties for the catalogue of 305 songs.

Over their illustrious (and dysfunctional) career, the band spawned nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart — selling more than 100 million albums worldwide.

“Mötley Crüe were single-handedly responsible for the Los Angeles rock explosion of the 1980s paving the way for everyone that came in their wake and putting rock music back onto Top 40 radio and the pop charts,” Merck Mercuriadis shared. “Nikki was the catalyst and architect of all of that and we are delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family.”

Sixx added, “Merck and his team at Hipgnosis are an artist friendly forward thinking company. Looking to the future I am grateful that they will treat my music with great care and respect.”

Hipgnosis recently unveiled its annual report. In a 12 month period, revenues soared to $81 million in the 12 month period ending in March 2020 from around $8.9 million in the preceding period.

In addition to purchasing the Mötley Crüe catalog, the brand has purchased the music of artists ranging from Timbaland, to Jack Antonoff and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Between March 2019 and March 2020, the company spent nearly $700 million to acquire 42 catalogs.