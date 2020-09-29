Noel Gallagher is never one to hold back his opinions, and latest hot take is how popular acts like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are “shit.”

After deeming America to be at fault for its female artists being “sexualised,” Gallagher has gone on Matt Horton’s podcast (via NME) now thinks that music today is lacking “proper rock stars” and how popular acts aren’t really “saying anything.”

“Music now is style over substance. I find that these young ­people in the music game – they fucking look great, they’ve all got tattoos and the image and all that fucking bollocks but really they’re just shit, they’re not saying anything,” says the former Oasis rocker.

After taking aim at young musicians and the music scene today, Gallagher then zeroed in on Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran specifically, calling them “shit.”

“The biggest-selling acts are shit, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world,” decries Gallagher.

“Now the biggest thing in the world is fucking Taylor Swift. What?! Fuck off.”

Someone like Noel Gallagher calling the likes of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran “shit.” How… predictable.

The outspoken singer-songwriter then offered his thoughts about how old-school rock stars like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury wouldn’t survive in the present-day music landscape.

“There’ll never be another David Bowie, there’ll never be another Marc Bolan, there’ll never be another Freddie ­Mercury, proper rock stars,” he said.

“I don’t consider myself a rock star, I’m more of a songwriter/grafter, I mean proper ­flamboyant rock stars. They’ll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do like Ed Sheeran, fucking whatever.

“They’ll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King’s Cross Station dressed as a Nazi, they’ll be none of that any more, because ­people will be cowed by social media.”

And with that, we’ve come to the end of another edition of Noel Gallagher’s hot takes. Stay safe everyone and wear a face mask because Noel sure as hell doesn’t (and he’s proud of it).