Hoodoo Gurus are winding back the clock and turning up the volume, celebrating four decades of their game-changing sophomore album Mars Needs Guitars! with a deluxe 2LP reissue dropping October 17th.

First released on March 8th, 1985, the record cemented the Sydney outfit’s reputation as one of Australia’s sharpest guitar bands. Armed with anthems like “Bittersweet”, “Like Wow – Wipeout!” and “Death Defying”, the album became a staple of the era, climbing to No. 5 on the national Albums Chart, going 3× Platinum, and launching the Gurus onto stages well beyond home soil.

“When we made Mars Needs Guitars! we were just focused on making something fun, loud, and honest,” frontman Dave Faulkner said. “Forty years later, it’s incredible to see how much these songs still resonate. This edition really captures the spirit of that time and gives fans a deeper look at how it all came together.”

The 40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP Edition is a celebration of the record’s legacy and a chance for fans to see behind the curtain of its creation. The package includes a picture disc pressing of the original 1985 album alongside a second LP filled with unreleased demos and the never-before-heard outtake “Johnny,” which has been pressed on Ozone Green glow-in-the-dark vinyl. It also features original artwork by Richard Allen, an inner sleeve with Faulkner’s handwritten lyrics to “Show Some Emotion,” and an A2 fold-out ‘Like Wow’ tour poster, all presented in limited-edition packaging.

Alongside these visual and collectible elements, the release also offers newly remastered audio, with the demos providing a raw glimpse at how the Gurus’ sound was taking shape during a pivotal moment in their career.

With the addition of drummer Mark Kingsmill and standout contributions from guitarist Brad Shepherd, Mars Needs Guitars! sharpened the band’s fusion of garage-rock grit, power-pop hooks, and irreverent storytelling. The album remains a cornerstone of Australian rock history, a record that defined the Gurus’ voice and continues to fuel their reputation as one of the country’s most enduring acts.

The Mars Needs Guitars! 40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP Edition will be available on October 17th, with pre-orders available now.