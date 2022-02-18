Only 12 months after releasing her debut EP Cash Only, Hope D and her band will be going on their biggest tour to date to kick off the release of her new single, ‘Hate Goodbyes’.

“I wrote ‘Hate Goodbyes’ in 2018 about a relationship that was constantly ending and starting again,” Hope D said of her latest release. “It was difficult to come to the realisation that we shouldn’t be together and just call it off completely, but the thought of that final goodbye was so unbearable that we continuously kept the relationship going after it would end.

“I would come to terms with the reality that we were only together because it was painful not to be, which caused spirals, emotional shut offs, and yet again another breakup.”

In this track, her signature pop-rock sound shines, creating a sound that digs deep within you and doesn’t let go. The track was teased on her previous tour, and is now ready to be in the spotlight during her new Aussie tour that will span over April and May.

Hope’s single ‘Second’ managed to reach #69 in triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2020. After the release of her debut EP Hope went on a sold out national tour, playing 19 shows in three weeks during March last year. Her single ‘Addict’ landed her the #195 spot in triple j’s Hottest 200 for 2021.

Listen to ‘Hate Goodbyes’ by Hope D here.

Hope D Australian Tour 2022

With special guests Noah Dillon & Platonic Sex

Friday, 8th April 2022

The Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 9th April 2022 (Noah Dillon not appearing)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 29th April 2022

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, 6th May 2022

The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday, 7th May 2022

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 13th May 2022

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 27th May 2022

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets on sale now via www.hopedmusic.com

Check out Hope D’s Like a Version of ‘Toxic’ here: