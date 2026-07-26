Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley have expanded their ‘Together Alone’ tour, adding an additional run of capital city and regional shows for February and March 2027.

The new dates follow strong demand for the duo’s previously announced 2026 regional tour, which begins at the Deni Ute Muster in October before travelling through Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania and Victoria.

The 2027 extension will visit Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with additional regional performances scheduled for Tanunda and Bunbury.

Moss and Cassar-Daley will be joined by Flynn Gurry in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, while Nathan May will open the Adelaide and Tanunda shows. Carla Geneve will appear at the Perth and Bunbury dates.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets will also be available for each performance. Packages include access to an exclusive pre-show soundcheck performance, a meet and greet with Moss and Cassar-Daley, a commemorative tour lanyard, early merchandise access and a ticket with the best available seating where available.

The pair have also announced a new live album, Together Alone – Live at the Ulumbarra Theatre, recorded during their 2022 tour.

Due for release on October 2nd, 2026, the 16-track collection documents Moss and Cassar-Daley’s onstage chemistry and features classics and fan favourites including “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Back on Country”, “Telephone Booth”, “Shadows on the Hill”, “The Dark End of the Street” and “Bow River”.

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The album’s first single, “The Dark End of the Street”, is available on streaming services now.

Together Alone – Live at the Ulumbarra Theatre is available to pre-order on limited-edition double 180-gram vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Fan club pre-sale tickets for the 2027 tour will be available from 10am local time on Wednesday, July 29th until 11.59pm on Thursday, July 30th, or until the allocation is exhausted.

General public tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, July 31st through Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley’s official websites.

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley 2027 ‘Together Alone’ Tour

Fan club pre-sale: Wednesday, July 29th 10am local time. General public sale: Friday, July 31st 10am local time.

Friday, February 19th

Canberra Theatre, The Playhouse, Canberra, ACT

With Flynn Gurry

Saturday, February 20th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

With Flynn Gurry

Friday, February 26th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

With Nathan May

Saturday, February 27th

Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA

With Nathan May

Friday, March 12th

The Coliseum Theatre, Sydney, NSW

With Flynn Gurry

Saturday, March 13th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

With Flynn Gurry

Friday, March 19th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

With Carla Geneve

Saturday, March 20th

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA

With Carla Geneve

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley 2026 ‘Together Alone’ Tour

All shows are on sale now.

October 3rd

Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin, NSW

October 15th

Events Centre Kings Theatre, Caloundra, QLD

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

October 16th

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

October 17th

Saraton Theatre, Grafton, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

October 30th

Commercial Club, Albury, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

October 31st

Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

November 6th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

November 7th

Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Centre, Springwood, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

November 12th

The Art House, Wyong, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

November 13th

Glasshouse, Port Macquarie, NSW

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)

November 27th

Theatre Royal, Hobart, TAS

With Ally Row

November 28th

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat, VIC

With Ally Row

December 3rd

Geelong Arts Centre, The Play House, Geelong, VIC

With Ally Row

December 4th

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC

With Ally Row

December 10th

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

With Ally Row

December 11th

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC

With Ally Row

December 12th

Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta, VIC

With Ally Row