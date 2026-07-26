Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley have expanded their ‘Together Alone’ tour, adding an additional run of capital city and regional shows for February and March 2027.
The new dates follow strong demand for the duo’s previously announced 2026 regional tour, which begins at the Deni Ute Muster in October before travelling through Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania and Victoria.
The 2027 extension will visit Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with additional regional performances scheduled for Tanunda and Bunbury.
Moss and Cassar-Daley will be joined by Flynn Gurry in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, while Nathan May will open the Adelaide and Tanunda shows. Carla Geneve will appear at the Perth and Bunbury dates.
A limited number of VIP Experience tickets will also be available for each performance. Packages include access to an exclusive pre-show soundcheck performance, a meet and greet with Moss and Cassar-Daley, a commemorative tour lanyard, early merchandise access and a ticket with the best available seating where available.
The pair have also announced a new live album, Together Alone – Live at the Ulumbarra Theatre, recorded during their 2022 tour.
Due for release on October 2nd, 2026, the 16-track collection documents Moss and Cassar-Daley’s onstage chemistry and features classics and fan favourites including “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Back on Country”, “Telephone Booth”, “Shadows on the Hill”, “The Dark End of the Street” and “Bow River”.
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The album’s first single, “The Dark End of the Street”, is available on streaming services now.
Together Alone – Live at the Ulumbarra Theatre is available to pre-order on limited-edition double 180-gram vinyl, CD and digital formats.
Fan club pre-sale tickets for the 2027 tour will be available from 10am local time on Wednesday, July 29th until 11.59pm on Thursday, July 30th, or until the allocation is exhausted.
General public tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, July 31st through Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley’s official websites.
Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley 2027 ‘Together Alone’ Tour
Fan club pre-sale: Wednesday, July 29th 10am local time. General public sale: Friday, July 31st 10am local time.
Friday, February 19th
Canberra Theatre, The Playhouse, Canberra, ACT
With Flynn Gurry
Saturday, February 20th
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
With Flynn Gurry
Friday, February 26th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
With Nathan May
Saturday, February 27th
Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA
With Nathan May
Friday, March 12th
The Coliseum Theatre, Sydney, NSW
With Flynn Gurry
Saturday, March 13th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
With Flynn Gurry
Friday, March 19th
Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
With Carla Geneve
Saturday, March 20th
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA
With Carla Geneve
Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley 2026 ‘Together Alone’ Tour
All shows are on sale now.
October 3rd
Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin, NSW
October 15th
Events Centre Kings Theatre, Caloundra, QLD
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
October 16th
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
October 17th
Saraton Theatre, Grafton, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
October 30th
Commercial Club, Albury, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
October 31st
Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
November 6th
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
November 7th
Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Centre, Springwood, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
November 12th
The Art House, Wyong, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
November 13th
Glasshouse, Port Macquarie, NSW
With Dingo (Brandon Dodd)
November 27th
Theatre Royal, Hobart, TAS
With Ally Row
November 28th
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat, VIC
With Ally Row
December 3rd
Geelong Arts Centre, The Play House, Geelong, VIC
With Ally Row
December 4th
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC
With Ally Row
December 10th
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
With Ally Row
December 11th
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC
With Ally Row
December 12th
Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta, VIC
With Ally Row