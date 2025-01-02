International headliners are still a major drawcard for Aussie music festivals, but US rapper Ice Spice has disappointed fans at two of her festival appearances this week.

Wildlands festival, which rocked the RNA Showgrounds on New Year’s Eve, saw thousands of punters welcoming in the new year with some of their favourite musical acts, including Fisher, Chase & Status, Tinashe, Royel Otis, Confidence Man, Horsegirl and Barkaa to name just a few.

But American rapper Ice Spice arrived almost half an hour late for her set, hitting the stage at 10.57pm.

Production cut her sound at 11.01pm, which was one minute over time.

Wildlands responded to comments about the incident on Instagram.

“We understand that Ice Spice’s delayed arrival caused some disappointment. Managing a stacked festival means that we have to be extremely firm with set times,” the comment read.

“We had a strict curfew of 12.30 and need to ensure that the final act went on stage on time, so everyone could enjoy the New Year’s Eve countdown.”

Footage of the moment her mic was cut has been posted on social media:

Wildlands Brisbane was the second time Ice Spice rocked up late for a festival set—fans at Beyond The Valley were left waiting for 80 minutes for a 20-minute performance.

“Over 1 hr late uhhhh…” one commenter posted on BTV’s video of Ice Spice’s festival performance.

“The queen is never late, everyone else is just simply early,” the festival responded.

Fans have been retaliating against the US rapper on social media, with some even asking Wildlands to replace the international headliner with an Australian act for the Perth leg of the festival this weekend.

One Brisbane fan told The Courier-Mail that Ice Spice was a major drawcard for her $350 Wildlands ticket, but she would never pay to see her live again.

“I am a fan of her, and she is a major act and headliner at the festival, that I and the majority of attendees were there to see as a big drawcard for tickets,” Courtney Warren told the publication. “But it seems she just chose to disappoint her fans by turning up late and not doing her set…

“I actually thought there was a sound issue because she sounded terrible, missing lots of words and lyrics on her tracks – the one and a half she actually did.”

It’s a far cry from 2023, when American musician Marc Rebillet was forced to leave the stage early at Adelaide’s Listen Out Festival after being abused by “hostile” fans waiting for the rapper.

Got decimated tonight playing before Ice Spice. This was before they started throwing shit 😂 pic.twitter.com/HHOVjVYH4x — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) September 22, 2023

“I don’t blame them entirely, they’re just children and my set was in the way of their munch. Still, kind of a crazy thing to experience! Hope they become cooler adults,” the musician said of the mostly under-18 audience that was booing him and chanting, “f— off and get Ice Spice.”

He added, “They were still throwing bottles at me and getting my computer and keyboard wet; had to step off stage before they f***ed up my equipment permanently. Aaaaanyway I’m done ranting, bless their hearts.”