IDLES have announced a one-off Splendour in the Grass sideshow.

The English post-punk favourites will perform at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Wednesday, July 26th, three days after they take to the stage at Splendour. The Festival Hall appearance will be IDLES’ only headline show in Australia. While in this part of the world, they’ll also perform in Auckland at Spark Arena on Friday, July 21st (see full dates below).

IDLES head Down Under following a hugely successful run of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2022, where they sold out 10 shows across the region. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5th at 11am local time. The My Live Nation members pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 4th at 12pm local time.

IDLES toured last year in belated support for their fourth studio album Crawler, which reached number six on the UK Albums Chart.

Secret Sounds have also unveiled a massive lineup of festival sideshows featuring some of the biggest names heading to Splendour this year. New York rock royalty Yeah Yeah Yeahs, acclaimed British rapper Little Simz and Swedish icon Tove Lo are just some of the overseas artists who’ll perform sideshows across the country. You can check out the full list of festival sideshows here.

IDLES 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

My Live Nation members pre-sale begins Thursday, May 4th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 5th (11am local time)

Tickets available via livenation.com.au

Friday, July 21st

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, July 23rd

Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay, NSW

Wednesday, July 26th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

