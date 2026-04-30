INXS paid tribute to iconic late frontman Michael Hutchence while the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2026 APRA Awards.

Accepting the honour during APRA’s centenary celebration at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, the surviving members repeatedly reflected on Hutchence’s legacy, friendship and contribution to the band’s success, with several visibly emotional throughout the lengthy speech.

Tim Farriss opened by acknowledging the absence still felt within the band. “I was away with these guys, my brothers here behind me, and, of course, Michael, missing him very much at this time,” he said, before thanking his bandmates “for believing in me and the fact that I could see what we could become”.

Andrew Farriss later delivered perhaps the night’s most poignant moment, directly addressing Hutchence while reflecting on their decades-long songwriting partnership. “I would especially like to thank Michael Hutchence for his dynamic stage performance, his incredible voice talent, and for writing over 300 songs with me as songwriting partners since we were kids,” he said.

“Thank you for being our mate, Michael, and for simply being able to do the impossible with us as INXS. We all miss you, brother.”

Bassist Garry Gary Beers also paid tribute to Hutchence and late manager Chris Murphy, describing the group as “a family” that had remained bonded since high school. “My thanks is to my four brothers here on stage, to Michael and to Chris Murphy, who sadly aren’t here but who should be on stage,” Beers said. “I want to thank them for having my back and showing love, respect to me and in my career and my life.”

Jon Farriss echoed those sentiments, thanking “Chris Murphy and, of course, Michael,” while also praising the songwriting chemistry between Andrew Farriss and Hutchence as “the most amazing partnership”.

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Closing out the acceptance speech, Kirk Pengilly revealed one of Hutchence’s lasting hopes for the band’s legacy.

“Michael, you know, on a number of occasions used to say, all I want is that we matter,” Pengilly told the audience. That one day people will go, well, yeah, they did something, they contributed, they mattered. This award says that.”

The Ted Albert Award capped off a major night celebrating Australian songwriting and music achievement, with the ceremony also featuring tributes to INXS from artists including Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Paul Dempsey and Kav Temperley.

See the full winners list here.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ