We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Ioakim and Agung Mango.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Aussie artist Ioakim has reimagined the iconic sounds of the noughties band Cut Copy and put his own stamp on it for a unique and mesmerising sound. The indie artist describes himself writer, dreamer and producer.

His debut single ‘Tongue Tied’ was well received and propelled him into a touring territory. Ioakim is currently playing shows around the nation and will support the Yah Yahs in Melbourne on Friday, November 4th.

Agung Mango has emerged from Australia’s underground rap scene to become a well known name in the music industry. While the artist is generally considered a rapper, he incorporates rap, punk, jazz and alternative R&B into his music for a fresh take.

His standalone singles, including ‘Toughskin’ and ‘Rodent’ have gained him legions of fans – as has his collaborative EP with Melbourne artists 3K. Agung Mango’s latest single ‘Guap Pop’ features Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu has an enjoyably smooth flow and has helped him cement his place in the Aussie Hip Hop scene.

We spoke to both Ioakim and Agung Mango as part of our Apple Music Up Next Local series to get their thoughts on everything from the global pandemic to the driving force behind their music and much more.

Ioakim

Check out ‘Feel Something or Nothing at All’ by Ioakim:

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

I was fortunate that I was able to make music pretty much everyday in my bedroom. When the world felt like it paused for a second, it really gave me a lot of time to focus on myself. It allowed me to stop for a second and really hone in where I wanted to take this project sonically.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

My musical style developed from playing indie acoustic covers every afternoon in secrecy in my bedroom. I’d try and learn every John Mayer, Matt Corby and Mumford and Sons song I could.Over my teenage years I would busk, playing mostly indie / singer songwriter covers outside my local shopping centre and weekend markets. As I began to write more, I felt the need to be able to quickly capture and hear those ideas instantly so I taught myself how to record / produce on Logic. This opened up endless opportunities to create as it instantly helped me translate whatever I was hearing into recorded ideas. Naturally, as time went on my musical style developed into this so called ‘new wave, indie bedroom, pop rock’ something like that haha…What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

I think that I have the ability to make music wherever I want with just my laptop. It’s pretty wild to think about actually and really opens the door for a lot of creativity. One of my favourite beats I’ve made this year happened in a hotel room 5 minutes before I had to leave to go soundcheck.Tell us about your latest release; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share?

“feel something or nothing at all” never started out as an EP. It’s really a collection of songs that were all made in my bedroom the past 2 years. Sonically, it naturally draws from an era I’m really inspired by; the early 2000’s indie scene. I love how these songs fit together and it was clear from the moment I finished these 6 songs that they all belonged together. Personally, it’s a timestamp looking back over previous years as it covers themes of self growth, relationships and the thoughts that surround.What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

— Authenticity

— Creativity

— Resilience

— Passion

— Willingness and openness to try new thingsWhy do you make music? What's your great big 'why'?

I can’t wait to play more live shows, the energy from the past few tours I’ve had the pleasure of going on this year has made this whole ‘music thing’ make sense. It’s easy to lose track of what music means when you’re isolated making music in a bedroom. So seeing music translate to a live setting has been everything. The connection between music and the live audience is a pretty indescribable feeling along with being able to meet new people and make new friends has be such a lovely experience. If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

This tough, but a few favourite’s lately have been ‘Paradise – Briston Maroney’ ’soft-glow – grandma’ sonically both of these songs and production choices have really stood out to me. ‘Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car – Ber’ I’m obsessed with the honest and authentic songwriting in this song, it has an instant familiar feeling which I love. What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

Most people think my hair is a wig so I’m going to make it official and tell you it’s definitely not a wig (but I’m open to you buying me one if you would like too). What does Apple Music’s support through up next mean to you?

It’s one of those moments where you kind of stop and go like “wait, as in Apple?” I mean without my 2012 MacBook Pro I wouldn’t be writing this so, thank you Apple

Agung Mango

Check out ‘Guap Pop’ (feat. Genesis Owusu) by Agung Mango: