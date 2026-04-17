Iron Maiden have confirmed they will not be attending their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year for a very good reason: they’ll be touring Australia and New Zealand.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, confirmed that the legendary UK outfit will be not be going to the ceremony as they’ll be touring our shores with Megadeth.

“As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony,” Smallwood said. “In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on.”

The ceremony is scheduled for November 14th in Los Angeles, which lands squarely between Iron Maiden’s scheduled dates in Sydney and Melbourne.

Iron Maiden members themselves have been famously dismissive of the ceremony for years. Frontman Bruce Dickinson didn’t mince words during a spoken-word show in Melbourne back in 2018, calling the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame “an utter and complete load of bollocks”.

“It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock and roll if it hit them in the face,” Dickinson said at the time. “They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”

Iron Maiden will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside a string of fellow iconic names, including Oasis, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Joy Division/New Order and Billy Idol.

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Meanwhile, the ANZ tour will kick off in Adelaide on November 11th. Check out all of the dates and venues below.

Iron Maiden 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Wednesday, November 11th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 13th

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 15th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD