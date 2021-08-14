Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has become the latest musician to reveal that they tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

Dickinson was forced to postpone the final two shows of his spoken word tour around the U.K. at the start of this week after there was a COVID-19 case in his “immediate household”. After starting a government-mandated quarantine at his home, the artist said he began feeling like he was getting a cold himself.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the legendary singer opened up about the ordeal. “I thought, ‘Oh well, s–t.’ I was kind of sneezing a bit. For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it,” he said. “I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.”

While Dickinson wouldn’t make his own gigs require vaccinations, he did hope that Iron Maiden fans would see sense and get jabbed anyway. “It is a personal choice. Personally, I think people are just very badly advised if they don’t go and get themselves double jabbed as quickly as possible, not for the reasons of going into concerts, but for their own health.”

Dickinson also reflected on his fears that his health could have been way more affected if he hadn’t been vaccinated first. “Even if you’ve had a double jab, you can still get COVID, and therefore you can spread it to other people who might not have been vaccinated and they might get very sick and die.”

“Now you cannot legislate against mortality. There are many things in this world that kill people and they’re not illegal but are unfortunate. Cancer kills a lot of people. Heart attacks kill a lot of people. Obesity kills a lot of people. Malaria kills a s—load of people every year. … So at some point, we have to just go, ‘We’re probably going to have to live with this. And if we’re going to live with it, then you have your vaccination.’”

Dickinson’s health scare comes as his band are preparing for the release of their new album: Senjutsu, their 17th studio album, is scheduled for release on September 3rd.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘The Writing On The Wall’ by Iron Maiden: