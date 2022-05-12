J. Cole turned up at a diehard fan’s college graduation, after previously attending her high school graduation.

The rapper was spotted at the Rowan University’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday. He was there to celebrate the graduation of Cierra Bosarge, who it’s fair to say really likes J. Cole.

The pair first connected back in 2013 (as per Complex), when Bosarge called a radio station asking for Cole to wish her a happy birthday. A few months later, she received a call from Cole, who also invited her to meet him in person.

When they met up, Bosarge gave Cole a letter she had written for him years prior. “In the letter it says all I went through,” Bosarge explained back then. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

Cole insisted that he would attend Bosarge’s high school graduation if she kept her grades up and made it into a four-year university. When she did just that two years later, he came to her high school graduation as promised.

And Cole kept up his sweet friendship with Bosarge by attending her university graduation in New Jersey this week. Other attendees excitedly shared pictures of his appearance on social media.

The rapper’s manager Ibrahim Hamad also congratulated Bosarge on Twitter. “Congrats on your accomplishment, you deserve it!! Love to see it,” he wrote. Bosarge, meanwhile, was overwhelmed by Cole’s support. “I’ll post when I’m ready, I’m still soaking in the moment,” she tweeted after the ceremony.

It’s almost a year to the day since Cole released his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. Featuring guest appearances from the likes of 21 Savage and Lil Baby, it topped the U.S. Billboard 200.

J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy — Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022