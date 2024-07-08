J-MILLA released his new single and video “Boomerang”, last Friday.

The rising hip hop star’s latest release follows a string of successful performances and notable accolades over the past year.

The song showcases J-MILLA’s lyrical skills and his belief in the concept of karma, expressed through the line, “What goes around comes around like a boomerang.” The song features traditional Indigenous instrumentation and Aboriginal slang, adding depth and cultural significance to the music.

“As soon as I heard the instrumental, I came up with the line, “What goes around comes around like a boomerang”. This gave me inspiration on writing the rest of the song based on the effect of karma, which leads to the motion of a boomerang when it’s thrown. What we release into the universe is what we eventually get back. Recording the song was second nature to me, everything went very well from the moment I pressed record,” J-MILLA says.

J-MILLA collaborated with the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir (CAAWC) for the song. The choir’s voices, performing in their native language, blend seamlessly with the slick hip hop production, creating a powerful sound. The sample used in “Boomerang”, comes from a song recorded by the CAAWC in Germany in 2015.

Of working with the CAAWC, J-MILLA says, “I always wanted some sort of cultural interest as an intro to the song. I was inspired by a movie called High Grounds, when I was seeking cultural elements for my music. As I was sourcing it I came across the CAAWC and knew straight away I needed something from them. I love their sound and the melodies they come up with. These ladies are something else, definitely national treasures. Their sample really starts the track off strong and brings a unique feature that contrasts extremely well with my vibe.”

The accompanying music video for “Boomerang”, directed by Tully Hemsley in Darwin, captures the essence of J-MILLA’s roots and community. The clip, which was named our Video of the Week, features home video-style footage, highlighting the artist’s personal connections and the landscapes of his childhood (watch below).

J-MILLA’s list of recent achievements includes being featured on triple J Unearthed during Naidoc Week 2023 and being a finalist for Acclaim’s All Stars list for 2024. His music has reached over four million streams across platforms, demonstrating his growing influence and popularity.

J-MILLA is set to perform at major music events including BIGSOUND and SXSW Sydney later this year. He will also appear at the Clancestry Festival at Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall on Wednesday, July 31st alongside Radical Son and more.

J-MILLA’s “Boomerang” is out now.