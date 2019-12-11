Jack Black has opened up about his time working with Jack White, describing his trip to the latter’s studio as being “like going to Graceland”.

Back in June, the music universe nearly imploded when it was revealed that there was now photographic evidence that Jack White and Jack Black had met each other in person.

While there had been stories of the pair crossing paths at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards, and even Jack Black introducing a White Stripes show, footage of these incidents was quite lacking.

Taking to Instagram, the official Tenacious D account shared an image of Kyle Gass and Jack Black meeting Jack White at London’s Heathrow Airport, leading to questions about a potential collaboration (likely titled Jack Grey).

Thankfully, Black later revealed they had indeed recorded a song with White, announcing its release last month as part of Record Store Day Black Friday.

Now, in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jack Black has opened up about how the collaboration came to be, and what it was like to record a song with the legend.

Check out Jack Black on Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

Explaining that Tenacious D had hit up Tennessee for one of their recent shows, Jack Black explained the collaboration came about thanks to a random call from the rocker.

“We got a rock opera, Post-Apocalypto, and we toured all around the world,” Black noted. “We even stopped off in Nashville and we got a call from Jack White.

“He was like, ‘Hey, if you’re comin’ through, why don’t you come by and record a lil somethin’ at my home studio’.

“And we were like, ‘Yes, we can’t say no to that’, ’cause he’s a legend. He’s my idol. I love Jack White.”

Noting that he and Kyle Gass were “terrified [that] we were to go rock for Jack White”, Black explained that they channelled this into the end result, which was a song titled ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’.

“Jack White invited us to party, he wanted us to kick out the jams,” the humorous lyrics note. “That sucked, you did not fucking party, you did not fucking kick out the jams. Jack White is drinking a Bacardi.”

As he continued, Jack Black noted that visiting Jack White’s home studio was “like going to Graceland”, likening the location to the iconic home of the late Elvis Presley.

“Every room has been, like, meticulously curated with magic and humour and weirdness,” Black added. “Literally every square inch of that place has a moment of magic.”

While there’s no word yet as to whether Tenacious D and Jack White might end up touring together, we can only begin to imagine how wild that tour bus would be.

Check out ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’ by Tenacious D: