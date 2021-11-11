Jack White has announced the release of not one but two albums next year, and also unveiled a music video for his latest song, ‘Taking Me Back’.

Fear of the Dawn will arrive first on April 8th, followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22nd. The two collections will be White’s first full-length releases in four years.

Although further details on both albums are still limited, White did reveal information about the vinyl releases. Five limited edition vinyls of Fear of the Dawn will be on offer on top of the standard black vinyl version, which can all be pre-ordered today.

The limited editions include a midnight blue vinyl available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, an astronomical blue one on offer at select independent record stores, and a moon glow white vinyl available at Target.

Full details on digital pre-orders for Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be revealed at a later date. Both will be released via Third Man Records.

To mark the announcement of his double albums, White also released an official music video for his recent track ‘Taking Me Back’, which came out last month. Co-Directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis), you can check it out below.

The single is a very Jack White affair: he produced the track, plays every instrument heard on it, and recorded it at his own Third Man Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former White Stripes man last released a solo album three years ago with 2018’2 Boarding House Reach. That was his third consecutive U.S. number one album following 2012’s Blunderbuss and 2014’s Lazaretto. It’s unclear yet if White’s new single signals any forthcoming album follow-up to Boarding House Reach.

Watch the music video for ‘Taking Me Back’ by Jack White: