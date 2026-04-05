Jack White used his sixth appearance on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live to perform his brand new music.

Just a day after the official releases, the former White Stripes frontman performed new songs, “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico” for the first time.

Check it out below.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Earlier in the night, White helped Jack Black celebrate his fifth time hosting the skit show with a very fun rendition of “Seven Nation Army”.

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White has been in the headlines as of late, largely taking aim at US President Donald Trump. Just last week the White Stripes frontman blasted Trump for adding his signature to all new U.S. currency, while also slamming the Iran war earlier this month.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says “USA” on it?” White wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace’. For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so…invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one.”