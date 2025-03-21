JACOTÉNE has a knack for turning raw emotion into music, and her latest single, “Stronger”, is no exception.

Out today, March 21st, the track is a brooding, cinematic reflection on heartbreak and resilience, drawing listeners into her world of late-night confessions and early-morning regrets.

Following the bluesy Motown-infused warmth of her previous single, “Stop Calling”, “Stronger” shifts into something more introspective.

Built on shimmering piano and cascading guitar lines, the song unravels the slow decay of a relationship, with JACOTÉNE sighing, “I was going nowhere/ but you took me there faster.”

It’s a melancholic anthem tailor-made for the quiet hours, filled with the weight of lessons learned and love lost.

“‘Stronger’ comes from inner dialogue, much like most of the songs from my upcoming EP,” JACOTÉNE explains. “This song reflects my faith and the guidance I seek from it. It was written during a dark time when I was searching for answers and advice. Sometimes when I don’t feel that I have the strength within me, I lean on my loved ones and faith, hoping they will show me the way.”

Her raw and unfiltered lyricism, coupled with her achingly lush melodies, has cemented her as one of the most compelling new voices in music.

Over the past year, she has played an impressive run of live shows, including a sold-out UK headline performance, support slots for G Flip in Melbourne and Adelaide, and opening for Tems in Sydney and Melbourne.

Her international presence has also grown, with performances across Germany, the UK, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

With each step, JACOTÉNE continues to carve out a space that is uniquely her own—soulful, distinctive, and deeply evocative. Watch this space.

“Stronger” by JACOTÉNE is out now.