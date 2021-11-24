In their latest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Corden apologised to BTS over his remarks on the group’s UN appearance.

If you’ve been following the latest news on now-two-time-Grammy-nominees (yep, that happened) BTS, you will know that the septet made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. You will also know that ARMY – BTS’ fans – were not happy with this development in light of James Corden’s remarks over BTS’ appearance at the UN earlier this year.

To refresh memories, Corden found himself on the receiving end of ARMY’s ire in September while talking about BTS guesting at the UN General Assembly, specifically due to calling them ‘unusual visitors’ at the summit. He also referred to ARMY as ’15-year-old girls’. Needless to say, he found his Papa Mochi rights revoked.

In BTS’ latest appearance on the show, Corden finally addressed those remarks with the band themselves and apologised – but not before RM cheekily pointed out that he had been in ‘hot water’ with ARMY. “Are you alright?” asked RM.

“We did two jokes, which I didn’t think were in any way offensive,” Corden said, before backtracking and admitting that the ’15-year-old girls’ remark might have been a tad bit too much.

“This was where I think it was wrong. We said that your fans were 15-year-old girls, which of course isn’t true, because I am 43 years old, and I consider myself to be one of the biggest BTS fans on planet Earth,” he said.

Corden also said that being on the receiving end of ARMY’s criticism was not enjoyable: “I’ve never been on that side of the ARMY before.”

“Someone just told me that they hope I die today, which did feel extreme. It did feel extreme in response to what I thought were two quite harmless jokes, which we never wanted to be at anyone’s expense.” he continued. “I hope you know this: we absolutely love you and we love the entire ARMY.”

“The prospect of doing anything that upset them, I didn’t enjoy that feeling.” he said.

All’s well that ends well, however. RM accepted Corden’s apology: “It’s alright, James. We appreciate your apology.”

To clear the air, Jimin – Baby Mochi – also reinstated Corden’s Papa Mochi status.

“Am I still Papa Mochi?” Corden asked Jimin, to which the star said, “Papa Mochi, I believe you.”

Watch BTS’ full appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden: