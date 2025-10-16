UK indie-pop rising star James Marriott has announced his return to Australia, with a run of headline shows set for March and April 2026.

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring, the Brighton-born artist will hit Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane, marking his first national tour since wowing local audiences at Yours & Owls Festival 2023.

In less than three years, Marriott has gone from uploading acoustic tracks online to becoming one of the UK’s most talked-about new voices. His 2023 debut Are We There Yet? landed at No. 17 on the UK Albums Chart, while its 2024 follow-up Don’t Tell The Dog debuted at No. 1 in both the UK and Scottish charts upon release in June. The record marked a major leap forward for the former YouTuber turned musician, expanding his sound with luminous synths and a flair for turning raw emotion into a pop spectacle.

Currently touring the US, Marriott has already sold more than 40,000 tickets in 2025 alone. His upcoming UK and European shows across November and December have seen venues upgraded due to overwhelming demand, with two sold-out nights at London’s iconic Roundhouse capping off the run.

Australian audiences will soon get the chance to experience Don’t Tell The Dog live — a show described as “part alt-pop theatre, part emotional exorcism.” Recent singles like “I Don’t Want To Live Like This”, “Toothache” and “Plasticine”showcase Marriott’s growing knack for balancing vulnerability with high-energy pop hooks.

Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, October 21st (11am local time), before the general on-sale begins Friday, October 24th (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/jamesmarriott.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

James Marriott Australian Tour 2026

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring

Pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, October 21st, 11am local time.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 24th, 12pm local time.



Tuesday, March 24th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)



Thursday, March 26th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)



Saturday, March 28th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (Lic. All Ages)



Monday, March 30th

Forum Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)



Wednesday, April 1st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)