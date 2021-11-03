Jamie Spears has asked a California court for an “unconditional” end to the Britney Spears conservatorship.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jamie Spears filed for an immediate end to the conservatorship, “not tomorrow or next week, now.”

Jamie was suspended as Britney’s conservator on September 29th and has already requested to end the conservatorship. However, until now it was not clear if Jamie would seek stipulations or compensations.

In the new filing, he outlines that his calls to end the conservatorship was not “subject to a demand for releases or compensation” and that he would “unconditionally cooperate in transferring all files.”

The filing was prepared by Alex M. Weingarten, an attorney at the firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher who replaced Jamie’s longstanding lawyer last month.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop,” Weingarten wrote. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

“Jamie believes that every aspect of the conservatorship should be made available for public examination – not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder,” Weingarten continued. “The time for innuendo, misrepresentations, and impudent gossip is over.”

Britney officially filed to have her father removed from the conservatorship on Monday, July 26th. Judge Brenda Penny temporarily suspended Jamie as conservator of his daughter’s estate on September 29th.

Jamie relinquished control over his daughter’s life decisions back in 2019, and stepped down as conservator of her finances on August 12th.

A hearing to terminate the conservatorship entirely is set for next Friday November 12th.