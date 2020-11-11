Britney Spears’ attempts to have her father Jamie removed from his role as her conservator has been dealt a blow after losing a court appeal to have him removed.

The long-running legal saga revolving around the pop star’s attempts to get her father, Jamie, booted from his role as her conservator has taken yet another left field turn that won’t please #FreeBritney supporters

According to AP, Britney Spears has lost a court appeal to suspend Jamie’s conservatorship over her estate. For those who are unaware of what this is all about, it means that her father has ultimate control over Britney’s career and finances and has been in that role for over a decade.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny rejected the appeal but will consider future appeals to boot Jamie out, which Britney’s lawyer Samuel Ingham reportedly plans to file.

Jamie took control conservatorship over Britney’s estate back in 2008 when the singer was going through some highly-publicised personal struggles. While this sort of thing is pretty common and done in the interest of protecting those who are unable to take care of themselves, the lengthy duration of Jamie’s conservatorship is unusual.

As fans became increasingly concerned over Britney’s well being, developments in this legal battle ultimately spawned the #FreeBritney movement, which is still going strong as we speak.

Following reports about the judge’s decision to not suspend Jamie’s role in the conservatorship, Britney shared a couple of cryptic posts to her Instagram, though it’s unclear whether these are in response to the court ruling or completely unrelated.

As for what happens next, Britney has stated she will not continue her career while Jamie has power over it so it’s likely that this legal battle will continue on for the foreseeable future and the #FreeBritney movement along with it.