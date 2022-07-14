Jay-Z recently sat down to talk about his thoughts on retiring and how he would like to approach music moving forward in life.

Musical legend Jay-Z recently sat down with Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart podcast that the actor hosts on Peacock. Jay was able to open up to Kevin about his future in music and how he wants to approach things moving forward.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired. You know, it’s a gift. And who am I to shut it off? You know what I mean?”

Jay-Z went on to add that he could see his artform evolving into many different expressions and that it doesn’t necessarily have to come in album form, “[My music] may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is! I have no idea. But [I’m] just, you know, gonna leave it open.”

It sounds like he is trying out a different mode of life— one that lies between the hustle of pumping out albums year after year, and the complete turning off of the faucet, as he famously attempted to do in 2003 after announcing his retirement following the release of his The Black Album. That retirement, of course, did not last, as Jay was soon back at it with his release of Kingdom Come in 2006.

The musical genius really has nothing left to prove to us with 24 Grammy wins under his belt. Now, he’s starting to figure out that he doesn’t have to have this crazy output and he also doesn’t have to say he’s outright retiring.