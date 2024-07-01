A proper rock ‘n’ roll tour is coming to Australia to raise the spirits of the live music scene.

‘Jerry Can and a Van’, presented by Yours and Owls and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, will see The Belair Lip Bombs embark on a no-frills tour along the east coast, accompanied by some special guests.

Between August and September, The Beliar Lip Bombs and their touring mates will play in Melbourne, Ballarat, Geelong, Canberra, Jindabyne, Manly, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, and Coolangatta.

The ‘Jerry Can and a Van’ tour will finish with a spectacular closing party at Ric’s Backyard in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

Check out the full tour dates below.

Who are the leaders of this no-frills tour? Meet The Belair Lip Bombs, a Melbourne quartet hailed as One to Watch by The Guardian, who also compared them to The Strokes. The Belair Lip Bombs released their debut album, titled Lush Life, in 2023.

They showcased their punchy songs at SXSW and The Great Escape last year, and their upcoming tour’s final closing party will conveniently take place at BIGSOUND 2024.

And what about their crew of support acts?

In Melbourne, Ballarat, and Geelong, psych-pop band Sunfruits, singer-songwriter Holly Hebe, and rising indie star Underlay will back up The Belair Lip Bombs.

Canberra, Jindabyne, and Manly, meanwhile, will be treated to the sounds of Canberra indie-pop outfit Sesame Girl, punk four-piece Sonic Reducer, and post-punk quintet Mr. Industry.

Rock ‘n rollers Mac the Knife, chaotic garage-punk band HOON, and Wollongong punks Private Wives will offer support in Newcastle, Sydney, and Wollongong.

All support acts will then mix and match for the Coolangatta and Fortitude Valley shows, with Sesame Girl, Holly Hebe, Underlay, Mr. Industry locked in for the former show and HOON, Mac the Knife, Privste Wives, Sonic Reducer set to perform at the latter show.

With nine exciting support acts and one unmissable lead band, the ‘Jerry Can and a Van’ tour is going to be the best winter tour in the country. As a press release says, “it’s about a raw, unfiltered rebellion that you won’t want to miss.”

“Yours and Owls is excited to partner with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum to present a stacked bill of up-and-coming talent to audiences across the east coast,” says tour promoter Balunn Jones. “Promoting talented Aussie bands, supporting live music venues, and encouraging new lve gigs is so important to the scene at every level and we are stoked to be part of it.”

Find ticket information here.

‘Jerry Can and a Van’ Tour With The Belair Lip Bombs

August 8th*

The Curtin Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

August 9th*

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

August 10th*

Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong, VIC

August 15th**

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

August 16th**

The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

August 17th (FREE)**

Shark Bar, Manly, NSW

August 23rd***

King St Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

August 24th***

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

August 25th***

La La Las’, Wollongong, NSW

August 31st^

Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD

September 4th^^

BIGSOUND Closing Party, Ric’s Backyard, Brisbane, QLD

*With Sunfruits, Holly Hebe & Underlay

**With Sesame Girl, Sonic Reducer & Mr. Industry

***With Mac the Knife, HOON & Private Wives

^With Sesame Girl, Holly Hebe, Underlay & Mr. Industry

^^With HOON, Mac the Knife, Private Wives & Sonic Reducer