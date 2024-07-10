Jessica Mauboy has finally released “Higher”, the official Australian Team song for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After its debut at the recent Prime Minister’s Olympic and Paralympic dinner in Melbourne, the song has been given its official release today.

“It’s an absolute honour to lend my voice in support of our incredible Aussie athletes,” says Mauboy. “’Higher’ captures the spirit and energy of our amazing team, and I know I speak for all Aussies when I say we are thrilled to celebrate their dedication, passion, and the pride they bring to us all.”

Mauboy will actually travel to Paris to perform “Higher” on Wednesday, July 24th at the launch of the Australian Olympic Committee’s Flag Bearer Ceremony, held at the French Mint (Accueil Monnaie de Paris).

The origins of the Australian Team Song began with musician and producer Will Hyde who approached the Australian Olympic Committee to develop this creative project.

Hyde then developed it with the support of manager Sky McElroy of Pack, strategist Samuel Koh of Kohlver, and the Australian Olympic Committee invited Australian athletes to shape the theme, spirit and lyrical content of the song.

Penned by Australian songwriters Shannon Busch and Stephen Mowat, “Higher” immediately struck a chord with the Australian Olympic Committee for its powerful lyrics that reflect the commitment, resilience, and aspirations of the Australian athletes.

Chair of the Australian Olympic Committee and four-time Olympian Cate Campbell says, “Lyrically it speaks to the reality of an Olympian’s path to the Games and melodically, it’s a killer track. It’s uplifting and a great chorus – I can just see our Olympic athletes in Paris belting this out, some better than others.”

Mauboy will also perform “Higher” during the Australian Team’s homecoming ceremony on Wednesday, August 14th, which will be broadcast live on Channel Nine.

In other Mauboy news, she recently featured on “Won’t Stop”, the new single by First Nations collective 3%. Before that, Mauboy released her fifth studio album, Yours Forever, earlier this year.