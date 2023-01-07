Jessie J has revealed that she’s expecting her first child, one year after suffering a devastating miscarraige.

In an emotional photo montage posted to her Instagram, the singer captioned the photos of her growing baby bump: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…

“Please be gentle with me 🫂”

Jessie added: “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️”

The happy news was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fellow celebs and fans, with Kelly Rowland exclaiming: “AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!”

Aussie star Ruby Rose added: “When you told me – in my heart I’d hearts I felt the most gratitude.. you deserve this beyond belief xxx”

It comes after Jessie J remembered her “angel baby” she lost one year prior to a tragic miscarriage in November 2021.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Jessie spoke about the pain of losing her child, saying it “still hurts” one year on.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” Jessie J told her 12 million followers.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

She went on to admit that “grief is such a weird and personal journey.”

“Strength, Wisdom, Empathy, Gratitude. It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.”

She continued, “Time helps but it never truly fades.

“Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

“And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today,” she concluded.

