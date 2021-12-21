The new COVID-19 strain Omicron is spreading like wild fire across certain areas of Australia. Now, with case numbers increasing daily, Jimmy Barnes has cancelled his Australian shows in the lead-up to Christmas.

Barnes announced the news on his Facebook page on the weekend. “In the interest of the community’s health and safety and the approaching family Christmas holidays, both our family and [the venue] Lizotte’s Newcastle have made the difficult decision to postpone the three December shows to a date still to be confirmed in early January,” he wrote.

“We urge the local Newcastle community to seriously consider deferring any social events in Newcastle until after Christmas in order to help keep family Christmas gatherings safe, and to help protect their loved ones, the vulnerable and our essential workers.”

While Barnes felt cancelling his concert was the best move to protect the general public’s health, he still wanted to give his fans a performance in order to lift their spirits. The Aussie rocker is currently performing live on Facebook with his family. Barnes informed his followers about the show last night.

“We were going to be doing a few shows at Lizotte’s this week, but unfortunately, we had to cancel so we’re going to get together with the family and the Jane Barnes Band to do a live stream, and play some music for you all,” he wrote.

The live performance, which is happening now, has Barnes set up on the microwave in front of a huge Christmas tree and he is joined by the Jane Barnes Band.

Despite their disappointment about Barne’s upcoming concert cancellations, his fans are flooding the comments section in appreciation for the impromptu concert.

“So generous of you to all perform. We were supposed to be at Lizottes tonight. Sending Christmas greetings and best wishes to Jo and Brian Lizotte and all the Lizottes team. We will be back to support,” wrote one fan.

