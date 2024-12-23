Rock legend—and 2024’s Australian Father of the Year—Jimmy Barnes has publicly revealed the existence of a long-lost daughter, Katy Lee Carroll, five years after she was welcomed into his family.

The announcement came in a heartfelt statement shared from Thailand, where the Barnes clan is enjoying their Christmas break.

“Christmas is all about family, and we would like to introduce my daughter Katy Lee, who has been in our lives for the past five years,” Barnes shared on social media. “Katy is a wonderful woman, and since discovering that I was her biological father, our family and extended family have loved getting to know her. It’s been heartwarming to see good relationships growing with her sisters and brothers.”

The news follows a distressing campaign of anonymous phone calls that recently disrupted Carroll’s life. Despite the intrusion, she and Barnes agreed to share their story publicly to protect her privacy moving forward.

Carroll, a real estate agent based in Coffs Harbour, has spent the past five years quietly building bonds with her biological family, including siblings David Campbell, Mahalia, Jackie, Eliza-Jane, and Elly-May Barnes. She’s attended family gatherings and concerts, becoming a cherished part of the close-knit group.

Reflecting on the discovery of her father, Carroll described the process as deeply meaningful and filled with mutual respect.

“Five years ago, I discovered that my biological father is Jimmy Barnes,” she said in her statement. “Since that moment, I’ve been embraced by the Barnes family with love, warmth, and incredible understanding. It’s been a journey of patience, respect, and tenderness, and I’m truly grateful for the bonds we are building together.”

This isn’t the first time Barnes has welcomed new members into his family. In 2010, he revealed he was the father of Amanda Bennett and Megan Torzyn after a paternity test confirmed their connection. Both women were in their mid-30s at the time and were warmly embraced by the entire Barnes clan.

Carroll’s decision to share her story came after enduring an onslaught of anonymous phone calls speculating about her connection to Barnes. She issued a plea for privacy, asking for understanding as she continues to navigate the emotions tied to this revelation.

“This journey of discovering my family has brought up a lot of complex emotions,” Carroll said. “While the details of my relationship with Jimmy and the Barnes family are private, I feel compelled to share my gratitude for the love and care they have shown me. I hope my privacy will be respected as I work through these challenges alongside the joy of reconnecting with my father.”

Carroll also expressed her deep appreciation for the warmth and thoughtfulness of the Barnes family, calling it an “extraordinary gift” to be welcomed into such a talented and kind group.

While the revelation brings to light a private chapter in the family’s lives, Barnes ended his statement with a hopeful message.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Happy Christmas,” he said. “I look forward to bringing you all more music in the New Year.”