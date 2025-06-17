John Butler is stepping into a new chapter.

The tour kicks off September 5th in Bunbury, WA—the same day PRISM drops—and wraps a month later in Townsville on October 5th. The shows will see Butler perform in theatres and venues from Perth to Brisbane, with ARIA-nominated powerhouse Emma Donovan joining as special guest. Folk stalwarts The Waifs will also appear at the dates in Darwin and Cairns.

“This tour feels like a real homecoming,” Butler said in a statement. “I’m loving playing with Ian Peres, Michael Boase, and reuniting with Michael Barker on drums. We’ve been having such a great time bringing these new songs to life and the older songs are sounding BETTER THAN ever. Sorry, couldn’t help myself!”

The tour coincides with a significant shift in Butler’s musical journey. PRISM will be his first album released without the “Trio” moniker, signalling a move away from the name that helped catapult him to household status with hits like “Zebra” and “Better Than”. The album, described as “contemplative and explosive, joyous and free,” follows his recent experimental projects: the meditative Running River and instrumental Still Searching, both part of a four-season rollout.

So far, fans have had a taste of PRISM via the singles “Trippin on You” and “So Sorry”, showcasing the sonic range of a songwriter who has never stopped evolving.

Butler’s return to Australia comes after a two-month North American summer tour with Dispatch, Donavon Frankenreiter, and G. Love & Special Sauce.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 20th at 12pm local time via johnbutlertrio.com.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The album can be pre-purchased or pre-saved now.

John Butler 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Friday, June 20th at 12pm local time from johnbutlertrio.com

*With The Waifs

**Emma Donovan not playing, special guests to be confirmed

Friday, September 5th

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury

Saturday, September 6th

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Wednesday, September 10th

Presented in association with The Adelaide Guitar Festival

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday, September 11th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Friday, September 12th

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Saturday, September 13th

Civic Hall, Ballarat

Tuesday, September 16th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Wednesday, September 17th

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, September 18th

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Friday, September 19th

Presented in association with The Brisbane Festival

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, September 21st

The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Tuesday, September 30th

Moncrieff Theatre, Bundaberg**

Thursday, October 2nd

Darwin Ski Club, Darwin*

Saturday, October 4th

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns*

Sunday, October 5th

Presented in association with Northern Australian Festival of Arts

Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville**